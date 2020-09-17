ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Celtics-Heat Game 2

As the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets prepare for Friday’s Game 1, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are all set for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight.

The Heat took Game 1, winning 117-114 in overtime. Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro were all in top form for that one. Herro was one assist shy of a triple-double coming off the bench.

But Boston gave the Heat everything they could handle in that game, outscoring them by 12 in the third quarter. Jayson Tatum led all players on the court with 30 points and 14 rebounds in the losing effort.

Game 2 could be the kind of game that lets us know if this will be a dog fight all the way to the wire. But as we’ve seen in the playoffs so far, no lead is safe. We could be looking at a series that goes six or seven games

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for Game 2 of the Celtics-Heat series.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Boston should win this game. The computer model gives the Celtics a 58.7-percent chance to win Game 2 against the Heat.

Boston obviously can ill-afford falling into that 0-2 hole in the series. Only 27 teams in NBA history have overcome such a deficit.

But one of those teams was last year’s NBA champion Toronto Raptors. It is doable.

We’re all looking forward to more high-octane basketball as we get into the meat of these NBA Conference Finals.

The game will be played at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN.