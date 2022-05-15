ESPN Computer's Prediction For Celtics vs. Bucks Today

Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks battle for a loose ball at Fiserv Forum on May 08, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

We've got two Game 7s on tap in the NBA Playoffs today, starting with Bucks-Celtics this afternoon.

This series has gone back-and-forth, literally, with both teams alternating wins and losses through six games. Only today's winner can advance to meet the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The result will be decided on the court at the TD Garden in Boston, but ESPN's BPI has issued a prediction already.

The Bucks may be the defending world champions, but the computer likes the Celtics, coming home off a clutch road win in Game 6.

Boston has a (surprisingly high) 76.5% chance of winning this afternoon, according to the BPI Matchup Predictor.

The Celtics are led by Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brown and Al Horford. Milwaukee will counter with Giannis, the best player in the world, plus Jrue Holiday and a slew of productive role players.

We'll see who will be the last team standing today. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.