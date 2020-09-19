ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Celtics vs. Heat Tonight

The Miami Heat can get one step closer to winning the Eastern Conference on Saturday night in a pivotal Game 3. But not if the Boston Celtics have something to say about it.

Jimmy “Buckets” Butler and the Heat have taken an astonishing 2-0 lead over Jayson Tatum and the young Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics had ample opportunities to win both games, but fell apart late as Miami kicked up its defensive attack.

If Boston falls tonight, the series may be over. But if the Celtics can capture a Game 3 win, we’ve got a series. ESPN has released its prediction for the game.

Despite impressive wins by the Heat in the first two games of the series, ESPN is rolling with the Celtics tonight.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives the Boston Celtics a 58 percent chance to beat the Heat Saturday night. Meanwhile, Miami has just a 42 percent chance of taking a 3-0 series lead.

Following Boston’s shocking Game 2 defeat, reports surfaced saying Marcus Smart and several teammates got involved in a heated confrontation. Reporters heard loud shouting coming from Boston’s locker room.

Perhaps that heated confrontation will help the Celtics play with more chemistry Saturday night. In Games 1 and 2, Boston’s offense has turned into iso-ball in the fourth quarter.

If the Celtics can play with better chemistry Saturday night, they should inch one step closer to evening up the series. The Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.