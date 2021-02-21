Everyone Has The Same Complaint During Pelicans vs. Celtics Today

Instant replay reviews often get a bad rap in all sports. Today, the NBA replay process is being pilloried during a game between the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.

On the court, the major story has been New Orleans’ stunning rally from a 24-point deficit to force overtime, where the Pelicans are on the verge of stealing a crucial win.

However, the off-court replays have bogged down the end of the contest, resulting in long, boring delays. As you can imagine, this has been met with spirited backlash.

NBA analysts and fans alike are livid at the replay system.

The neverending replay reviews freaking suck. Come on Adam Silver get control of your sport. THIS SUCKS. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 21, 2021

I hate replays worse than I miss bad calls. — Dave DuFour (@DaveDuFourNBA) February 21, 2021

The worst thing about the NBA is replay review — Logan Reever (@loganreever) February 21, 2021

NBA needa replay official that can get these end of the game reviews decided quickly…. All these stoppages ruin the flow — Future Of The Retro (@TraeK_) February 21, 2021

Replay/Review is absolutely killing the @NBA sapping all the fun/drama from games when they're under 2 minutes. Since less than 1 minute remained in #Pelicans vs #Celtics there have been 5 reviews (not counting timeouts) Annoying!!! #NBA — Shelly (@ChiMizzouLA) February 21, 2021

Watching the end of a close NBA game is maddening. Replay on every possession — Sportsnut (@sportsnut11112) February 21, 2021

Personally, I’m a fan of replay in general. It is usually better to get the call right than have a game changed on a mistake by an official.

However, when reviews drag on or are used to scrutinize the most insignificant or mundane calls, that’s when things get out of hand.

Today would be one of those times.