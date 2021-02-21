The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Complaint During Pelicans vs. Celtics Today

NBA referee holding the ball.SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 2: General view of a NBA referee holding a game ball at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 2, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

Instant replay reviews often get a bad rap in all sports. Today, the NBA replay process is being pilloried during a game between the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.

On the court, the major story has been New Orleans’ stunning rally from a 24-point deficit to force overtime, where the Pelicans are on the verge of stealing a crucial win.

However, the off-court replays have bogged down the end of the contest, resulting in long, boring delays. As you can imagine, this has been met with spirited backlash.

NBA analysts and fans alike are livid at the replay system.

Personally, I’m a fan of replay in general. It is usually better to get the call right than have a game changed on a mistake by an official.

However, when reviews drag on or are used to scrutinize the most insignificant or mundane calls, that’s when things get out of hand.

Today would be one of those times.


