On Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics faced off against the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game before the playoffs officially kick off.

On the call is legendary play-by-play man Marv Albert. Albert, who turns 80 years old next month, is reportedly retiring when the 2020-21 season comes to an end, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

However, some fans want that end to come a little sooner. Just before tipoff of the Celtics-Wizards game, Albert made a slight mistake when talking about the two best players in tonight’s game.

He suggested Wizards star Bradley Beal was younger than Jayson Tatum. While it’s not an egregious error, it’s one that Albert probably should have known better.

Regardless, fans let him have it.

Marv off to a good start, says Bradley Beal is younger than Jayson Tatum — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) May 19, 2021

Marv Albert just said Beal is younger than Tatum. That retirement cant come soon enough — K.C. (@Not___KC) May 19, 2021

Earlier this week, Andrew Marchand reported that Albert will, in fact, leave the broadcasting game after the season is over.

“Sources said TNT, where Albert has been the lead play-by-player for more than two decades, recently began contacting NBA personnel to pay tribute to Albert during the playoffs,” Marchand reported.

Albert is one of the best to ever do it, but some fans are ready for him to move on.