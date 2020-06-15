Former Celtics Player Has Blunt Message For Kyrie Irving

A former Boston Celtics veteran had a blunt message for Kyrie Irving in the wake of his reported thoughts on the NBA’s 2019-20 season.

Irving, who is currently injured and unable to play, is reportedly against the NBA resuming its season in Orlando. The Brooklyn Nets point guard reportedly believes now is not the time for basketball.

The NBA champion reportedly told dozens of players in a video call on Friday night that he is willing to “give up everything” for social reform. Irving reportedly believes the NBA should not resume its season with nationwide protests going on.

Kendrick Perkins, who played for the Celtics from 2003-11, had a blunt response to Irving’s reported thoughts.

“He’s not a powerful voice; he’s a popular voice,” Perkins said of Irving on The DA Show. “There’s a difference between being powerful and popular. Powerful, you’re actually moving the needle. No one is listening to Kyrie. The NBA is going to continue. All he’s doing is causing unnecessary drama between the NBA brothers that we don’t need right now. Him lashing out is just making news and making a whole bunch of noise for nothing because the NBA season is going to happen. LeBron James wants to play. Chris Paul wants to play. Russell Westbrook wants to play. Anthony Davis, Giannis – when they first voted for the NBA to come back, the vote was 28-0. Everybody wants to play.”

Kendrick Perkins tells me Kyrie’s objection to restarting the season is classic. “He’s just known for bringing up drama all the time for no reason… We don’t need that right now. A lot of times, we don’t need to hear his voice anyway.” https://t.co/UDIYk7vqVE — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) June 15, 2020

Irving is not the only player against the season resuming. Lakers big man Dwight Howard made it clear that he agrees with Irving.

Others, though – including LeBron James – are reportedly all for the season returning.

Perkins does not think Irving’s feelings will impact anything.

“Right now, all Kyrie is doing is just trying to throw a wrench in something, but he don’t have the power to do so,” Perkins continued. “When you’re powerful, you actually move the needle. Kyrie is not moving the needle. All he’s doing is ruffling the feathers for no reason. The NBA is going to continue.”

The NBA is reportedly targeting late July for its 2019-20 season restart.