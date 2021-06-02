Former Celtics Player Has 1 Clear Pick For Next Coach

Former Boston Celtics center and current ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins is going to bat for one of his former teammates to be the franchise’s next head coach.

This afternoon, Perkins tweeted out a video of himself advocating for Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell to become the new head coach of the Celtics. Cassell finished his playing career as a member of Boston’s 2007-08 NBA championship team.

“Brad Stevens, if you wanna make your next move your best move, you need to go hire Sam Cassell,” Perkins said. “He won the championship in Boston as a player. He’s a two-time champion as a [Houston] Rocket. He’s been a longtime assistant. He’s coached superstars. He’s played with superstars.”

Perkins went to say how Cassell’s unique experience playing with and coaching high-profile players could come in handy when dealing with Boston’s two young stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“You need someone in that locker room that these players are going to respect, that they’re going to look up to, that they’re going to soak in knowledge [from] and a guy that is going to hold them accountable,” Perkins said. “To me, it’s a clear-cut favorite that Sam Cassell should be the coach.”

The next Head Coach for the @celtics should be Sam Cassell!! IMHO Carry on… pic.twitter.com/z9iPwKE4Qh — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 2, 2021

Cassell has been an NBA assistant for more than a decade. From 2009-14, he was on the staff with the Washington Wizards before moving on to the Los Angeles Clippers from 2014-20. Cassell then followed Doc Rivers to Philadelphia

The Celtics are looking for a new head coach because Brad Stevens is moving on to become the team’s President of Basketball Ops/GM in the wake of the retirement of Danny Ainge.