Former Michigan Star Nik Stauskas Signs With NBA Team

Nik Stauskas officially has a new home in the NBA. On Thursday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced that Stauskas is signing a two-year deal with the Boston Celtics.

Stauskas, a former first-round pick from the 2014 NBA Draft, will have the chance to help out the Celtics with their playoff push.

The timing of this deal isn’t a coincidence. Stauskas had a historic week with the Grand Rapids Gold, scoring a combined 100 points in a two-game stretch.

After dropping 57 points on Tuesday night, Stauskas managed to put up 43 points the very next day. It was an incredible display of shooting from the Michigan product.

During his time at Michigan, Stauskas earned All-American honors and was even named the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2014.

Stauskas has bounced around the NBA in past, spending time on the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

We’ll see if Stauskas can make Boston a long-term home for him – on and off the court.