Gordon Hayward Reportedly Makes Decision On Contract With Celtics

With free agency roughly 24 hours away, Gordon Hayward has finally made a decision on his player option for the 2020-21 season.

Hayward signed a four-year, $127 million deal with the Boston Celtics back in 2017. The fans in Boston thought he’d be a match made in heaven with Brad Stevens due to their history together at Butler.

Unfortunately the past three years for Hayward haven’t been anything special. It’s not really anyone’s fault, the reality is he just couldn’t stay healthy for the Celtics.

Although his player option for this season was quite lucrative, Hayward has decided that he wants to test the open market.

Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the news that Hayward has opted out of his deal with the Celtics. He would’ve made $34 million for the upcoming season.

Celtics’ Gordon Hayward has opted out of his $34M deal for the 2020-21 season and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020

Hayward might not receive a contract in free agency that’ll pay him $34 million per year. If he’s willing to leave that type of deal on the table, then it’s clearly not all about the money for him.

Despite opting out of his deal with the Celtics, it’s still possible that Hayward stays with the franchise. However, the two suitors that make the most sense right now are the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

Any team in need of another scorer should take a look at Hayward. Last season, he averaged 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.