Gordon Hayward’s Wife, Robyn, Shares Huge News Before Game 4

Tonight is an especially big night for Gordon Hayward.

The Boston Celtics forward is set to play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals and he got some huge news before tipoff.

Hayward’s wife, Robyn Hayward, gave birth to their fourth child.

“Our little man is finally here! This is Theo, Gordon Theodore Hayward,” Robyn Hayward announced on Instagram. “If you ask @gordonhayward his name is GT, but if you ask me and the girls his name is Theo. I miss you bunches @gordonhayward and can’t wait for you to meet him. We’re ready to watch you tonight!”

It had been speculated that Gordon Hayward could leave the NBA Bubble for the birth, but he said that wasn’t happening.

“I think that obviously wasn’t in the plan, getting injured, going back to Indianapolis for treatment,” Hayward said on Saturday night. “I trust those guys with everything back there. Obviously a little bit lucky that Robin was there already in Indy so I got a chance to be at home and get great treatment, but that wasn’t in the plan. Robyn could be having a baby at any point in time, so I think it’s probably something that I’ll be here and by the time I get back, I might miss the birth if she just goes in and rushes into the hospital. So we discussed it, we prayed about it, and I think it’s probably best if I stay here and help our team.”

The Celtics and the Heat are getting ready to tip off in Game 4. The game will be televised on ESPN.