Earlier this week, it was reported the Celtics and 76ers began trade discussions surrounding Ben Simmons. That’s the last we’ve heard of the potential blockbuster deal – until now.

The Celtics-76ers trade talks came to a screeching halt when the Sixers expressed interest in Jaylen Brown, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Boston has no interest in dealing Brown. He and Jayson Tatum are the Celtics’ star-studded duo. Philly, on the other hand, isn’t going to deal Simmons unless another star/potential superstar is in the deal.

It sounds like the Celtics-76ers trade talks are all but dead.

“The Celtics & 76ers did have conversations about Ben Simmons.. those conversations ended when the 76ers asked for Jaylen Brown,” Charania said.

This isn’t all too surprising.

Daryl Morey has long said he’s not going to trade Ben Simmons unless the 76ers receive plenty in return. He’s not going to part with a player with such high potential for a couple of No. 4/5 options.

Philly wants a star in return for Simmons, as it should. The Celtics, on the other hand, aren’t willing to part with Jaylen Brown, as they shouldn’t.

If the 76ers want to find a trade partner for Simmons, they should probably find a basement dweller in the Eastern Conference or a potential contender out in the Western Conference. In essence, they’re not going to get a star in return for Simmons from a team hoping to compete for a championship this season.

The Celtics won’t be trading for Simmons anytime soon.