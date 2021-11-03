Ime Udoka Addresses Marcus Smart’s Viral Comments

Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart made waves this week by calling out teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum after a brutal loss to the Chicago Bulls. Today, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka addressed what Smart said.

Speaking to the media before today’s game, Udoka didn’t seem to take issue with Smart’s message. He said that he’s seen the three butt heads on occasion, but asked them not to “blow it out of proportion.”

“Some of the things he said are things we talked about every day,” Udoka said, via NESN. “I preached that from Day 1 with Jayson and Jaylen and guys growing in that area, being playmakers. So it’s stuff we constantly are showing on film, talking about, so it’s there’s nothing new as far as what we have shown and done and they’ve done a great job in those areas. So Marcus and Jaylen, Jayson have a history together — of being together for a long time. And you know, every time I’ve ever been on or coached has had moments where they butt heads.

“It’s something that’s addressed and continually preached with those guys and so not trying to blow it out of proportion.”

Ime Udoka doesn't want to blow Marcus Smart's comments from the other night out of proportion. In fact, the Celtics coach seems to agree with Smart's points. https://t.co/ST2Mkytuxk — NESN (@NESN) November 3, 2021

The Boston Celtics are off to a rough 2-5 start in Ime Udoka’s first year as head coach. Despite ranking fourth in points scored per game, they rank dead last in points allowed.

Marcus Smart in particular is off to a rough start to the season. He had four straight games with under 10 points and was shut out entirely against the Raptors.

While Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are carrying the team, averaging over 25 points a game each.

But they need to figure out how to gel in order to get back to their winning ways.