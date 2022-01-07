Ime Udoka Has Brutally Honest Assessment Of Celtics’ Struggles

The Boston Celtics fell to 18-21 tonight, blowing a 25-point lead before losing 108-105 to the New York Knicks on an R.J. Barrett buzzer-beater.

Groundhog Day isn’t for a few more weeks, but this game was all-too-familiar for the Celtics. Repeatedly this year, they have jumped out to seemingly commanding leads, only to squander them and wind up taking an L.

After tonight’s disaster, first-year head coach Ime Udoka pulled no punches in his press conference, saying his team lacks the “mental toughness” it takes to make it through rough patches in games.

Udoka added that someone on the roster needs to step up and lead when things get tough.

“We need some leadership. Somebody that can calm us down and not get rattled when everything starts to go a little south,” Udoka said.

Ime Udoka: "It's been the same result. We lack some kind of mental toughness there." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 7, 2022

Ime Udoka: "Repetitive result… we need some leadership. Somebody that can calm us down and not get rattled when everything starts to go a little south" pic.twitter.com/NL8b2t8j7S — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 7, 2022

Currently, the Celtics sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. If the season ended tonight, they wouldn’t even qualify for the play-in tournament.

Fortunately, there’s a lot of time for them to make strides, but they can’t afford to keep leaving potential wins like tonight on the table. Things have been rocky in Boston so far this year, and it would behoove them to start settling down soon.