Isaiah Thomas Has Blunt Comment On Potential Celtics Reunion

Isaiah Thomas is still trying to return to the NBA, but it looks like we can close the book on any potential reunion with the Boston Celtics.

On Sunday morning, Thomas responded to a tweet from Barstool writer and Celtics fan Dan Greenberg, who said he is trying to will an IT-to-Boston return.

As it turns out, Thomas says he too has tried to make it happen, but the Celtics apparently don’t have any interest in bringing back their former point guard.

“I always appreciate the love bro,” Thomas said to Greenberg. “I’ve tried to make it happen. It’s over for coming back killa.”

I always appreciate the love bro. I’ve tried to make it happen. It’s over for coming back killa — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 31, 2021

The 5-foot-9 Thomas spent two plus seasons in Boston from 2015-17. During that time, he posted the best numbers of his career, averaging 24.2 points and 6.0 assists per game.

Thomas averaged 28.3 points per game in 2016-17, leading the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals. That offseason, he was traded to Cleveland as part of the Kyrie Irving deal.

Thomas last played in the NBA last season, making 40 appearances for the Washington Wizards and averaging 12.2 points and 3.7 assists per game. As of earlier this month, the soon-to-be 32-year-old was reportedly in talks with multiple teams about getting back in the NBA.

It looks like the Celtics were not one of them.