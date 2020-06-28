Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart Exchange Heartwarming Messages

Isaiah Thomas’ best years as a pro came with the Boston Celtics. During his two-plus years in Beantown, Thomas played alongside Marcus Smart.

The pair helped the Celtics reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017. Their bond hasn’t fallen off since Thomas was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers later that summer.

This afternoon, the two former teammates exchanged heartfelt messages on Twitter. It started with Smart shouting out Thomas.

“Best to ever do it under 6’ my brother,” Smart wrote, including a photo of himself and Thomas hugging.

A short time later, Thomas responded and showed love to Smart in return.

“’If you want to win put Marcus Smart in’ one of my favorite teammates ever.” he wrote. “Real deal best defender in terms of being able to guard 1-5 on any night.”

While Smart and Thomas may be linked by their friendship, their careers are at different points right now. Thomas began this season with the Washington Wizards before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers on February 6. Three days later, he was waived, and remains a free agent.

Smart, meanwhile, has helped anchor a Boston team that is third in the Eastern Conference. In 53 games (39 starts), the rugged guard averaged 13.5 points, 4.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds while playing his usual outstanding defense.

The Celtics will be on the top contenders not just in the East, but in the whole NBA, when the 2019-20 season resumes next month in Orlando.