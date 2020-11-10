Isaiah Thomas Reacts To Death Of Celtics Legend Tommy Heinsohn

On Tuesday afternoon, the Boston Celtics lost a beloved fixture in and around the organization.

Tommy Heinsohn, a former Boston Celtics player, coach and broadcaster, has died, according to a report by the Boston Globe. He was 86 years old.

“Tom Heinsohn, the Celtics’ accomplished and animated renaissance man who was involved in all 17 of the franchise’s National Basketball Association titles as a player, coach, and commentator, has died, according to multiple people affiliated with the NBA. He was 86,” the Globe wrote.

Former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas reacted to the news with a heartfelt message. Thomas revealed Heinsohn’s fitting nickname for the former Celtics guard.

“Damn RIP Tommy Heinsohn!!! ‘The Little guy’ that’s the nickname he gave me. Will miss his voice and everything he brought to the game especially Celtics basketball,” Thomas said on Twitter.

Heinsohn, a New Jersey native, helped the Celtics to eight NBA titles during his time with in Boston. All of those titles came in just nine total seasons with the team.

He made six All-Star games and was the Rookie of the Year out of Holy Cross in 1957.

After a few years away from the league, he returned as the Celtics head coach. In nine seasons as the team’s head coach, he led the Celtics to two NBA titles.