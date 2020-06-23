Isaiah Thomas Has Brutally Honest Response To Fan’s Suggestion

Just a few years ago, Isaiah Thomas was one of the breakout stars in the NBA for the Boston Celtics. During the 2016-17 season, he was one of the NBA’s best stories, and a fringe MVP candidate.

Thomas had been a productive player throughout his NBA career, but really emerged with Boston. After being acquired from the Phoenix Suns during the 2014-15 season, he posted a career season in 2015-16, and then exploded for a 28.9 points per game season for the Celtics in 2016-17.

He was knocked out of the playoffs that season with a hip injury. That offseason, he was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a deal for Kyrie Irving, and injuries have derailed him since. He was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers that season, and spent time with the Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards over the last two years.

In February, he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, and waived two days later. He remains available as teams prepare for the relaunch of the NBA season in Florida late next month. On Monday, he revealed his interest in returning to the league, in response to a Celtics fan on Twitter.

Or back to any team in the league. Lol https://t.co/o861OlXv79 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 22, 2020

The response is pretty revealing of where Isaiah Thomas’ mind is, as we hopefully near a return to the basketball season. While he’d probably take a return to Boston, he’s not setting them above other opportunities across the league.

The NBA is set to return in a “bubble” on the Disney compound in the Orlando area, with teams being divided into three resorts. There are still serious concerns, especially as the virus surges in the state.

July 30 has been identified as the target date for the NBA to come back. We’ll see if IT gets a shot for a grand return.

