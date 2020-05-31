Young NBA Star Drives 15 Hours To Lead A Peaceful Protest

As protests took place across the country in response to the Minneapolis police officer’s killing of George Floyd, one young NBA star drove 15 hours to help lead a peaceful one.

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown drove to Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday to help lead a peaceful protest against police brutality and racial inequalities.

“I will be peacefully protesting tomorrow,” Brown announced on Twitter on Friday evening. “Atlanta, don’t meet me there beat me there come walk with me bring your own signs.”

Atlanta 📍don’t meet me there beat me there come walk with me bring your own signs — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 30, 2020

Brown streamed part of his march in Atlanta on his Instagram page. Here’s what he had to say about his protest.

“I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community,” Brown said. “This is a peaceful protest. Being a celebrity, being an NBA player, don’t exclude me from no conversations at all. First and foremost, I’m a black man and I’m a member of this community. … We’re raising awareness for some of the injustices that we’ve been seeing. It’s not OK.

“As a young person, you’ve got to listen to our perspective. Our voices need to be heard. I’m 23 years old. I don’t know all of the answers. But I feel how everybody else is feeling, for sure. No question.”

Brown is one of several NBA players who took part in protests on Saturday. He was joined in Atlanta by Malcolm Brogdon and Justin Anderson.