Jaylen Brown Reveals His Request For Celtics Teammates

Last season was a bittersweet one for Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown. While he made his first All-Star Game, the Celtics underachieved and Brown missed the playoffs due to an injury.

After losing in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020, Boston was expected to compete for an NBA Finals berth. However, due to a combo of injuries, inconsistency and reported locker room discontent, the Celtics finished 36-36 and had to go through the play-in tournament just to make the postseason.

Brown doesn’t want to see a repeat of that this season. It’s why his message to teammates heading into training camp is to keep things simple and together.

Via The Undefeated:

Just to play basketball, have fun and play. You just got to play the games. That’s it. No pressure. No offense, but keep the media [noise] out the locker room, just focus on the game. I think sometimes, especially depending on the market, you start to say things in the media, and then things start to snowball in terms of internal issues become blown out of proportion. And it could be something small that can be resolved, but if the media takes it, then everybody’s going to be upset about it because now they got to answer for it. Coaches got to reply to it. We come to practice, we got to answer to it.

The Celtics enter the 2021-22 season with a brand-new head coach (Ime Udoka) and a remodeled front office led by Brad Stevens, their former coach. Gone is former team president Danny Ainge, who stepped away during the offseason.

Boston will begin its preseason schedule on October 4 before opening up the regular season against the New York Knicks on October 20.