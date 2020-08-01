The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks fought until the final whistle on Friday night, but unfortunately there was a controversial call made in the final minutes that may have decided the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was driving to the rim with less than two minutes remaining when Marcus Smart tried to draw a charge. It seemed like the Celtics guard established position, which is why the officiating crew originally called it an offensive foul on the reigning MVP.

After further review, the NBA overturned the call and said it was a blocking foul on Smart. That was a huge decision from the officials because it allowed Antetokounmpo to remain in the game. He would have picked up his sixth and final foul if the refs allowed the original call to stand.

Smart didn’t hold back his true feelings during his postgame press conference, saying “Quite frankly, I think we all know what that was about. It was Giannis’ sixth foul. [They] didn’t want to get him out. Let’s just call that spade a spade.”

Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown also had something to say about the controversial call after the game. He expressed himself differently though, posting a photoshopped photo of Antetokounmpo holding hands with longtime NBA official Ken Mauer.

Here’s the photo from Brown that went viral on Friday night:

Milwaukee will be the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference when the playoffs begin later this month.

There’s a strong possibility the Bucks and Celtics could meet in the postseason. We’d have to imagine that Brown and Smart want another shot at playing against Antetokounmpo.