Everyone Made Same Joke About Jayson Tatum’s Improved Play Today

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum dunking the ball.BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 14: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dunks the ball during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on October 16, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Jayson Tatum was pretty dreadful for the Boston Celtics in the team’s first NBA seeding game in Orlando on Friday. The star wing went just 2-for-18 for five points in 32 minutes, and the C’s fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 119-112.

Today was a marked upgrade for the 22-year old former Duke star. He led the team to an exciting 128-124 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, scoring 34 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the field. He knocked down 5-of-8 threes and added eight assists and four rebounds in the effort.

NBA fans were quick to diagnose what went differently for Tatum. Back in late June, he unveiled a new haircut, for which the reviews were…um…mixed.

There were plenty of rough tweets about his hair after the five-point effort. Today, Tatum showed up at the arena with a new haircut. If you don’t think people directly attributed to the impressive game to the change in hairstyle, you don’t know NBA Twitter.

The Celtics opened up a huge lead on the Blazers in the first half. Damian Lillard and company roared back in the second half and had things tied up at 116 with under three minutes left.

The forward trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Gordon Hayward was impressive down the stretch to ice the game for the Celtics.

At 44-22, the Boston Celtics are in third in the Eastern Conference, with six games to play before the playoff seedings are locked. The Milwaukee Bucks are out of reach, but the Toronto Raptors are 3.5 games up for the No. 2 seed, and could conceivably be caught. The Miami Heat are two games behind Boston for fourth.

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat play at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday evening on TNT.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.