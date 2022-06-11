Jayson Tatum Has Honest Reaction To Celtics' Game 4 Loss

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles against Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics could have taken a 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals on Friday night. Instead, they dropped a very winnable game to the Golden State Warriors.

Following the team's disappointing loss, Jayson Tatum opened up about the Celtics making things harder for themselves.

"We don’t do this s--t on purpose," Tatum told reporters. "I promise you we don’t. We try as hard as we can, but there are certain things we gotta clean up, obviously."

Tatum struggled from the field in Game 4, making 8-of-23 field goal attempts. If the Celtics are going to win this series, he'll need to be better.C

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka offered Tatum some advice after the tough loss to the Warriors.

"Yeah, what I would say is don’t be opposed to taking twos," Udoka said, via NESN. "Some pull-up jumpers, some of those things, instead of going all the way to the rim."

Tatum will need to have a bounce-back performance on Monday night if the Celtics want to head back to Boston with a 3-2 series lead.