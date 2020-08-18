Jayson Tatum Had A Special Message For His Son After Tonight’s Win

Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics to a win over Philadelphia in Game 1 of tonight’s Eastern Conference first round in Orlando. Afterwards, he made sure to shout out his son.

Tatum, one of the bright young stars of the NBA, has been excellent thus far in the bubble. Tonight, he produced 32 points and 13 rebounds as the Celtics won 109-101.

As good as Tatum has been, he has admitted it has been hard to be away from his young son Deuce for so long. Deuce Tatum will be three in December, and he and his dad are very close.

After tonight’s win, Jayson Tatum had a message for his son, telling him how much he missed him on live television.

This is awesome to see. It’s got to be hard for these guys to be away from their families for so long, especially since they have young children.

Jayson Tatum addressed how tough it has been being away from his son in a recent episode of J.J. Redick’s “The Old Man and the Three” podcast.

“He’s getting taller, his habits are changing, he’s doing different things,” Tatum said. “He’s, he’s talking more. And for me, wishing I could be there and experience all of that, which I normally would have in the first two years. Now I happen to see videos and talk to [Deuce] over FaceTime. He’s not old enough where I can explain, ‘Hey, Daddy’s going away for three months, and I won’t be able to see you’. I can’t have that because he’s not old enough.”

Tatum and the Celtics will take on the 76ers in Game 2 on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET.