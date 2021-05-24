Jayson Tatum Reveals His Top 5 NBA Players

In four NBA seasons, Jayson Tatum has gotten to play with and against some of the best players in the NBA. So who does he have on his list of the top players in the NBA right now?

Appearing on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the Boston Celtics star unveiled his top five NBA players. Tatum decided to keep his own name off the list before revealing a handful of names almost everyone is familiar with.

He listed off LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, James Harden and finally Anthony Davis for his top five. When asked why he didn’t include himself on the list, Tatum said he respects the five more because they’ve won championships.

Harden is the only one of Tatum’s list who hasn’t won a championship, as it was pointed out to him. But he is a three-time scoring champion.

It’s a respectable list, and one that leaves plenty of room for debate. The absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo is definitely causing a stir in the comments section.

Jayson Tatum is quickly climbing the NBA ranks. He’s coming off back-to-back All-Star games and was third-team All-NBA in 2020. But it may be a while before he can truly join that elite group of top players.

What do you make of Jayson Tatum’s list? Do you have any objections or suggestions on who should be replaced?