Jayson Tatum Reveals The Advice He Got From Kyrie Irving

Jayson Tatum has emerged as a household name in the NBA, as the Duke product continues to shine in the postseason for the Boston Celtics.

Last season, Tatum struggled to find his role on offense alongside Kyrie Irving. All the hype from his rookie season withered away in his second year, and many fans started to wonder if there was a rift between Irving and Tatum.

Well, any talk about a potential disconnect between the two stars can officially be put to rest. Tatum revealed that Irving has been sending him words of encouragement throughout the playoffs.

When talking to Shams Charania of The Athletic about the advice he received from Irving, Tatum said “Ky told me this is my time and to embrace that role and be that dude.”

Tatum says Kyrie has called him a few times to encourage him while he's in the bubble ✊ (via @ShamsCharania) pic.twitter.com/STuEmVkay3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 3, 2020

Numerous fans criticized Irving for how he handled his time in Boston. Although some of the criticism is justified, it’s nice to see that he still has a strong relationship with at least one of his former teammates.

Whatever advice Irving gave to Tatum is clearly working.

Tatum is becoming “that dude” for the Celtics. The All-Star forward had 34 points and eight rebounds in Game 2 against the Toronto Raptors.

In six games this postseason, Tatum is averaging 27.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. He’ll try to lead the Celtics to a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Raptors later today.