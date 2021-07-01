Jayson Tatum Reveals What Kobe Bryant Once Asked Him

Kobe Bryant had a profound impact on just about every person who ever knew him. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is no exception.

Appearing on the Beyond The Press podcast, Tatum said that Kobe mentored him by asking him important questions about what he wants to achieve as a player. He said that Kobe taught him about sacrifice and what it takes to win at the highest levels.

“One of the many things I took from him that always stuck with me, he kinda just asked me one day, ‘How much does it mean to you?’” Tatum said. “And that kinda puts things in perspective. You know, how much does being great or being a champion or whatever. How much does it mean?

“What are you willing to give up? What are you willing to do, sacrifice? All those type of things. I think that’s kind of the model he lived by.”

Tatum said that his conversations with Kobe have given him firm goals for his NBA career: Be a champion, win MVP and make the Hall of Fame.

“Everyone wants to win,” Tatum said. “I want to be a champion. I want to be an MVP and want to be one of the greatest to ever play — Hall of Fame. That’s something I’m actively working on.”

Jayson Tatum entered the NBA a year after Kobe Bryant retired and never got a chance to play against him. But Kobe never shied away from giving advice to any NBA player on any team.

Kobe lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash last year. But he lives on in all of the people he influenced.

Will Jayson Tatum achieve the goals he’s set for himself?