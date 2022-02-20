Jayson Tatum Shares What He Was Told By Allen Iverson

Now in his fifth professional season, Jayson Tatum has made an impression on fellow NBA players, past and present.

Apparently, Hall of Famer Allen Iverson is a Tatum supporter. The Boston Celtics forward shared on Twitter this morning that “The Answer” pays his respects to him whenever they run into each other.

“A.I tell me he love my game every time I see him…. that mean everything coming from him,” Tatum wrote.

Iverson is an 11-time All-Star, four-time scoring champ, former MVP and top 75 player in league history. You can bet his words mean a lot to Tatum.

Speaking of All-Star selections, Tatum earned his third in a row this season. He’s averaging 25.7 points, 8.4 rebound and 4.2 assists per game for the 34-26 Celtics, who are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Tatum will play in the 2022 All-Star Game tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.