Jayson Tatum Shares Concerning Update On His Breathing

Jayson Tatum is a couple of weeks removed from his battle with COVID-19, but there are still some lingering effects from his battle with the virus.

On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics forward shared a very troubling omission regarding his health. Tatum admit he’s still dealing with some breathing issues since returning from COVID-19.

This isn’t the first time a star athlete has revealed long-term issues because of the coronavirus. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garett dealt with fatigue-related problems for the second half of the NFL season.

Although the affects have improved over the past few weeks, Tatum said it’s something that affects him from time to time.

Tatum also said he’s recently experienced himself getting tired faster than usual.

“Running up and down the court a few times, it’s easier to get out of breath; tired a lot faster,” Tatum told reporters. “I’ve noticed that since I had Covid. It’s something I’m working on. It’s gotten better since the first game I played but I still deal with it from time to time.”

Despite these lingering effects, Tatum is still putting up 25.6 points per game. However, the main concern here is the fact that even world-class athletes can suffer long-term affects from this virus.

We’re hoping that Tatum can get back to 100 percent as soon as possible.