Jayson Tatum's Father Shares Heartfelt Message Following Finals Loss

After dominating the majority of this postseason, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum struggled in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. He averaged 21.5 points per game while making just 36.7 percent of his field goal attempts.

Following the Celtics' season-ending loss to the Warriors on Thursday night, Tatum's father. Justin, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Tatum's father wants him to know that he's still incredibly proud of everything he accomplished in the playoffs.

"These past 2 months you gave me the best Fathers Day gift a dad can ask for," he wrote. "Seeing you competing at the highest level and making history. Has been a dream come true.

"I know the competitive nature in you feel defeated and that’s natural. But you won in my eyes. Leading the league in playoff minutes, being 45% of your teams offense and taking the Golden State Warriors to game 6. LiL-J hold your head up kid. You won in every category except for the Finals. Now you know what it takes. Love you son I’m soooo proud of you!"

Tatum, meanwhile, took accountability for the way he played in the Finals.

"It hurts," Tatum said in his postgame press conference on Thursday, via Yahoo. "I feel like I could have done a lot of things better."

At 24 years old, Tatum should have plenty of opportunities to make another Finals run.