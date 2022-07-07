Jayson Tatum's Trainer Reveals What NBA Star Is Working On This Offseason

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics in action against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 24, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jayson Tatum made strides this season, averaging career-highs in points, rebounds and assists.

The Boston Celtics forward also made his third-straight All-Star Game and helped lead his team to the NBA Finals. Still, there are ways Tatum can improve if he wants to take his game to another level.

According to renowned skills trainer Drew Hanlen on Twitter, Tatum has two specific skills he is working on this offseason: his ability to drive and finish through contact and his pull-up game.

Hanlen didn't mention it, but we'd bet Tatum also wants to put an emphasis on taking care of the ball this offseason

During the playoffs, he turned the ball over 100 times in 24 games, more than four giveaways per contest. An improved ability to drive and finish through contact should help with this, as Tatum will be less likely to lose position on his trips to the rim.

The 24-year-old will undoubtedly also look to shore up his ballhandling as well.