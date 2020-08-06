Kemba Walker Reveals If He ‘Seriously’ Considered The Knicks

The 2019 NBA offseason was a series of swings and misses for the New York Knicks. But despite failing to lure Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or Kawhi Leonard, there was one player who had some initial interest.

Appearing on the R2C2 podcast, Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker revealed that the Knicks were the first team on his list. He explained that he was eyeing the Knicks in the event they signed another star player. But when that didn’t work out, he decided not to.

“Before Boston actually came along, the Knicks were one of my top priorities,” Walker said. “I was thinking that they were actually going to get another player, but it didn’t work out… That’s pretty much all I can say though. The Knicks were definitely a priority at one point.”

Walker was then asked if Kevin Durant was the “other player” Kemba wanted to play with. But Walker laughed off the question and denied it.

Was there ever a chance @KembaWalker would play for the Knicks? Yes! He explains what happened to @CC_Sabathia and @RyanRuocco on the @R2C2 podcast. pic.twitter.com/U82fUFFul4 — The Ringer (@ringer) August 6, 2020

Kemba Walker wound up signing with the Celtics on a sign-and-trade deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

It’s a move that’s undoubtedly worked out for the Celtics. Walker has enjoyed a lighter workload on a team that ranks third in the Eastern Conference thanks to superb depth.

As for the Knicks, their free agent signings and draft picks have largely struggled this year. The team has the NBA’s sixth-worst record and fired head coach David Fizdale after only 22 games.

How much better would the Knicks have been if they had signed Walker?