The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kemba Walker Reveals If He ‘Seriously’ Considered The Knicks

Kemba Walker stands on the court during a game for the Boston Celtics.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on November 15, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The 2019 NBA offseason was a series of swings and misses for the New York Knicks. But despite failing to lure Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or Kawhi Leonard, there was one player who had some initial interest.

Appearing on the R2C2 podcast, Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker revealed that the Knicks were the first team on his list. He explained that he was eyeing the Knicks in the event they signed another star player. But when that didn’t work out, he decided not to.

“Before Boston actually came along, the Knicks were one of my top priorities,” Walker said. “I was thinking that they were actually going to get another player, but it didn’t work out… That’s pretty much all I can say though. The Knicks were definitely a priority at one point.”

Walker was then asked if Kevin Durant was the “other player” Kemba wanted to play with. But Walker laughed off the question and denied it.

Kemba Walker wound up signing with the Celtics on a sign-and-trade deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

It’s a move that’s undoubtedly worked out for the Celtics. Walker has enjoyed a lighter workload on a team that ranks third in the Eastern Conference thanks to superb depth.

As for the Knicks, their free agent signings and draft picks have largely struggled this year. The team has the NBA’s sixth-worst record and fired head coach David Fizdale after only 22 games.

How much better would the Knicks have been if they had signed Walker?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.