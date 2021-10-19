Kemba Walker Shares Honest Admission On Facing Celtics

Kemba Walker is chomping at the big to face his former team, the Boston Celtics, on Wednesday night.

Most players don’t make much of facing their former team(s), at least publicly. But Walker was honest when asked about the situation on Tuesday.

The star guard revealed he’s amped up to face the Celtics and is going to do everything he can to lead the Knicks to a win.

“Does it matter? Of course,” Walker said of facing the Celtics this Wednesday. “It’s my old team. Yeah, it matters. I don’t go into any game thinking I wanna lose, you know? I definitely wanna win. Does it make it that much better that it’s my old team? Yeah, no question.”

Kemba Walker was asked if playing vs. BOS matters to him: “Does it matter? Of course. It’s my old team. Yeah, it matters. I don’t go into any game thinking I wanna lose, you know? I definitely wanna win. Does it make it that much better that it’s my old team? Yeah, no question.” — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 19, 2021

There’s a bit more to the story here.

Kemba Walker firmly believes the Boston Celtics were excited to get rid of him. And now he gets the opportunity to play for the team he grew up rooting for: the New York Knicks.

It’ll be a win-win situation for Walker if he can lead the Knicks to victory on Wednesday night.

“I felt like they didn’t want me no more, and it’s my old team,” Walker said of the Celtics on ESPN Radio on Monday, via NYPost.com. “Definitely, I want to win. I want to beat those guys.”

Watch out, Celtics. Walker will be on a mission Wednesday night when the Knicks take on Boston.