Brad Stevens Has Message For Kemba Walker After Trade

Brad Stevens clasping his hands on the Celtics bench.BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 4: Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden on January 5, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Timberwolves 91-84. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Brad Stevens isn’t wasting much time in his new role with the Boston Celtics. It took him under three weeks to find a trade partner for All-Star guard Kemba Walker.

A Walker trade had been on the horizon ever since the Celtics’ season came to an end. He was an awkward fit on a Boston team already deep on guards. Stevens orchestrated a trade to deal him away on Friday.

Walker is the newest member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Celtics received veteran Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick. Boston is also sending the No. 16 pick in this year’s draft to Oklahoma City.

Stevens sent a message to Walker after trading him on Friday. He thanked him for his “tremendous impact” during his time with the Celtics.

“From the very first day that Kemba arrived in Boston, he’s handled himself as a true professional, a great teammate & a fierce competitor,” Stevens said, via Celtics reporter Taylor Snow. “I want to thank him for his tremendous impact & the positive contribution he’s made to both the Celtics & the city of Boston.”

Take a look.

It was only a matter of time before the Celtics shipped Kemba Walker elsewhere. He may not be the only Boston player on the move this off-season, either.

Brad Stevens’ No. 1 priority is to sculpt a championship roster. First, he needs to find the right GM and head coach. It’s going to be a turbulent off-season for the Celtics.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.