NBA World Reacts To The Kemba Walker Trade News

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski dropped one of his patented “Woj bombs” this morning, announcing that All-Star guard Kemba Walker is being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Per the report, the Boston Celtics are trading Walker, their No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft and a 2025 second-round draft pick. Oklahoma City is giving Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick to the Celtics.

Naturally, there are plenty of people in the NBA world who are stunned by the early announcement. Many are just waking up to this potentially league-rocking news.

Reactions vary from laughing to some synonym of “wow” or “woah”. But no one will say that the move isn’t impactful:

What — Aunty Donna (@AuntyDonnaBoys) June 18, 2021

But after the initial shock of the move was settled, many people began wondering what this move means for the wider NBA.

In the case of Kemba Walker, Knicks fans no doubt believe that this is a sign that he’ll join them somehow. He was allegedly one of their top targets during the 2019 free agency period.

Kemba Walker will finally end up with the Knicks. Good for him. Talk Soon — Rashad Phillips (@RP3natural) June 18, 2021

Others see this as a big win for the Thunder, who not only get to move Al Horford, but get yet another first-round pick for their war chest.

Thunder GM With All His First Round Picks pic.twitter.com/ur6EgVc8LT — ᴘʜɪʟʟɪᴘ 💯 (@Killswitchh_) June 18, 2021

OKC maybe doing right by Al and sending him where he wants? He did sit out. Do what they wish. Etc. — Miguel Lozada (@MLozada) June 18, 2021

In two seasons with the Celtics, Kemba Walker played in 99 games and was a 2020 All-Star selection.

But despite averaging over 19 points per game, he didn’t play as well as he did in last four years with the Charlotte Hornets.

Rumors have circulated for weeks that Walker was being eyed for a potential trade. And now he’s got one.

Will Kemba Walker play the whole 2021-22 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder?