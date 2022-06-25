Kendrick Perkins Makes Shocking Admission About LeBron James

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 18: ESPN Analyst, Kendrick Perkins, reports on the 2022 NBA Draft Combine on May 18, 2022 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Kendrick Perkins has never been afraid to speak his mind. He proved that during an appearance on JJ Redick's The Old Man and the Three podcast.

At one point during his discussion with Redick, Perkins admit that he was so terrified of facing LeBron James in Game 7 of the 2008 Eastern Conference semifinals that he prayed on the superstar's downfall.

"We played the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2008 and it was a Game 7 right. We had just lost Game 6 and I ain't gonna lie man, I was scared as hell going into that Game 7 against LeBron James," Perkins said. "This was the only time that I actually prayed that something happened to him at practice. I'm being real. I was like let us get breaking news that LeBron has tore his ACL or something. I'm not even lying, I'm not even exaggerating."

Redick gave Perkins a chance to take these comments back. Instead, he doubled down on this stance.

"A stomach bug or a sprained ankle - he still had a chance to play. I didn't want him to play in this Game 7."

James presented a lot of problems for the Celtics during the 2008 postseason, averaging 26.7 points per game.

Even though James dropped 45 points in Game 7 of the Cavaliers-Celtics series, it wasn't enough to get the victory.

The Celtics went on to win the NBA Finals that season, much to the delight of Perkins.