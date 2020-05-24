Kendrick Perkins Makes Telling Admission In The LeBron James Debate

A former Boston Celtics big man has made a telling admission in the NBA’s “greatest of all-time” debate.

Former Celtics star Paul Pierce made waves earlier this week when he left LeBron James out of his all-time top five. Pierce ranked the five greatest NBA players of all-time as: Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant.

Pierce had some legendary battles against LeBron, so it was surprising to see him left out of his top five. LeBron fans aren’t very happy with ‘The Truth.’

Paul Pierce gives his all-time top five: MJ

Kareem

Russell

Magic

Kobe Pierce leaves Bron off his list 👀 (via ‘NBA Countdown’) pic.twitter.com/lIPZC0tSpn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 20, 2020

Pierce and former Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins discussed his all-time top five on ESPN earlier this week.

“If a game is on the line and I need one game, I want Kob,” Pierce said.

While that might be true, Perkins made a telling admission.

“It was a lot easier to win against Kobe Bryant than it was LeBron James,” Perkins said.

Perkins played for the Celtics from 2003-11. Boston had some classic battles against LeBron while he was in Cleveland and Miami.

Most notably, Boston beat Cleveland on way to the NBA Finals in 2008 and 2010. LeBron then got revenge in Miami, beating Boston on way to the NBA Finals in 2011 and 2012. He then returned to Cleveland and beat the Celtics in the playoffs in 2015, 2017 and 2018.