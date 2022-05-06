Kendrick Perkins Predicts NBA Title Winner

Eight teams remain in the 2022 NBA playoffs and only one will emerge as the champion. But ESPN's Kendrick Perkins believes he knows who will hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

On Friday's edition of First Take, Perkins and Stephen A. Smith began debating who would win the ongoing Celtics-Bucks series. After stating that the Boston Celtics would beat the Milwaukee Bucks and potentially the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, he revealed he has the Celtics winning it all.

"I got them winning it all," Perkins said. Smith and Molly Qerim were shocked by his sudden announcement.

Perkins pointed out that he previously predicted the Celtics to win it all on NBA Today two weeks ago. Though he did admit that he initially had the Milwaukee Bucks and changed right before the start of the playoffs.

Kendrick Perkins may be a bit of a homer from his days as a Celtics player, but it's not a bad pick even in the current setup.

The Boston Celtics surprised everyone by sweeping Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets in the First Round. They're currently 1-1 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

If the Celtics can pull out Game 3 and take a 2-1 lead, people might start warming up to the idea that the Celtics can win it all.

