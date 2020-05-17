Ahead of the final episodes of The Last Dance, NBA legends and analysts are making the rounds on Twitter to name their top NBA teams of all-time.

Adding his name to the list-makers is former NBA center and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins. The former Celtics star took to Twitter and released his list of the top NBA teams of all-time. And it’s a controversial one to be sure.

As with most lists of top NBA teams, Kendrick Perkins’ list has one of the great Chicago Bulls teams on it. But instead of the 1995-96 team that went 72-10 en route to an NBA title, he has the equally-dominant 1996-97 squad that also won a title.

Coming in second were the 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers led by the late-great Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. The 2003-04 Detroit Pistons that beat the Lakers in the 2004 NBA Finals came in third.

In fourth is a team Perkins has a lot of familiarity with: The 2007-08 Boston Celtics. Then in fifth he had LeBron James and the 2012-13 Miami Heat team.

Perk with the most lt passive-aggressive “greatest team” list ever. Love it. pic.twitter.com/q5rz9CMghS — Scott @ WFNY (@WFNYScott) May 17, 2020

Perkins’ list certainly seems to suffer from some recency bias. Not one of the great teams of the 1970s or even 1980s made his list.

The 2007-08 Celtics’ presence on the list might also have something to do with Perkins winning a ring with them.

Nevertheless, Perkins claims to have the numbers to back up his list. He seems willing to debate anyone on it, but has yet to respond to any of the challenges on Twitter.

Again this “My” List and have Numbers and facts to support every team that I have on here. I got time today…. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 17, 2020

Do you agree with Kendrick Perkins’ list of the top NBA teams?