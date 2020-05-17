The Spun

Kendrick Perkins’ Top 5 NBA Teams Ever List Is Controversial

Kendrick Perkins on the court with his ESPN colleagues before an NBA game.LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Commentators for ESPN's NBA coverage; Amin Elhassan, Cassidy Hubbarth, Kendrick Perkins and Paul Pierce pose for a photo before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Ahead of the final episodes of The Last Dance, NBA legends and analysts are making the rounds on Twitter to name their top NBA teams of all-time.

Adding his name to the list-makers is former NBA center and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins. The former Celtics star took to Twitter and released his list of the top NBA teams of all-time. And it’s a controversial one to be sure.

As with most lists of top NBA teams, Kendrick Perkins’ list has one of the great Chicago Bulls teams on it. But instead of the 1995-96 team that went 72-10 en route to an NBA title, he has the equally-dominant 1996-97 squad that also won a title.

Coming in second were the 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers led by the late-great Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. The 2003-04 Detroit Pistons that beat the Lakers in the 2004 NBA Finals came in third.

In fourth is a team Perkins has a lot of familiarity with: The 2007-08 Boston Celtics. Then in fifth he had LeBron James and the 2012-13 Miami Heat team.

Perkins’ list certainly seems to suffer from some recency bias. Not one of the great teams of the 1970s or even 1980s made his list.

The 2007-08 Celtics’ presence on the list might also have something to do with Perkins winning a ring with them.

Nevertheless, Perkins claims to have the numbers to back up his list. He seems willing to debate anyone on it, but has yet to respond to any of the challenges on Twitter.

Do you agree with Kendrick Perkins’ list of the top NBA teams?

