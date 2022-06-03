Kevin Durant Reacts To Wild Celtics-Warriors Fourth Quarter

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics put together a jaw-dropping run in the fourth quarter to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals away from the Golden State Warriors.

Boston opened up the final period with an avalanche of 3-pointers, knocking down nine attempts from the beyond the arc. Al Horford led the charge my making all four of the shots he took during the final 12 minutes.

The Celtics' fourth-quarter run was so impressive that Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant couldn't help but applaud them.

"High level of basketball being displayed gentlemen," Durant tweeted on Thursday night.

What made this run from the Celtics even more notable is that Jayson Tatum struggled from the field. Role players like Payton Pritchard and Derrick White stepped up when their team needed them.

Believe it or not, the Celtics made history with their win over the Warriors in Game 1. They became the first team in NBA Finals history to win by double-digits after entering the fourth quarter down by double-digits, per ESPN Stats & Information research.

Game 2 of the Finals will tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Warriors will try to even up the series before they head over to Boston.