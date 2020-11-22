Kim Kardashian Reacts To Tristan Thompson Signing In Boston

Tristan Thompson is headed to Boston on a free agent deal with the Celtics, and it looks like Kim Kardashian plans on following him there.

Taking to Instagram today, the TV star offered congratulations to Thompson on his new team. She even hinted that she might head to TD Garden to see him play, adding “Boston here we come!!!”

Thompson is in a relationship with Kim Kardashian’s sister, Khloe Kardashian. The two have a two-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

While the relationship between Thompson and Khloe has reportedly been rocky at times. But it’s clear that Kim cares a great deal for the NBA power forward.

Kim Kardashian posted this on her IG story… Here we go 😅 pic.twitter.com/D3n6v1XVMQ — Kayla Burton (@Kay_Breezy22) November 22, 2020

Tristan Thompson was the No. 4 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011, but success largely eluded him until LeBron James returned in 2014.

Once LeBron joined, Thompson played a role in four straight trips to the NBA Finals, including their 2016 Finals win over the Golden State Warriors.

But after LeBron departed in 2018, winning became increasingly difficult for the Cavs. Over the past two seasons they have won just 38 games, firing two head coaches in the process.

Thompson was one of the few bright spots on those teams, averaging a double-double over the last two seasons. But after becoming a free agent this year, he decided to take his talent north and join the Celtics.

It’s a big move for Tristan Thompson, but it looks like he won’t be making it alone.