Kyrie Irving Reacts To Critics Saying He Was Bad Teammate With Boston Celtics

It’s no secret that Kyrie Irving didn’t exactly leave the Boston Celtics in 2019 on the best of terms with the team. But after yesterday’s game against his former team, Kyrie attempted to silence one narrative about his time in Boston.

After a 121-109 Brooklyn Nets win over the Celtics, Kyrie went over to his former Celtics teammates and started hugging them. In his postgame interview, Kyrie admonished the media for assuming he wouldn’t.

Kyrie pointed out that many critics accused him of being a bad teammate on the Celtics. He joked that it must have been a big surprise to some people that he still gets along with them.

“Big surprise, huh, to a lot of people,” Kyrie Irving said. “All that s— talking about me and all the relationships I have with every teammate of mine.”

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2021

The Boston Celtics acquired Kyrie Irving in a 2017 trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Boston gave up several players and a first-round pick to bring the all-world point guard into the fold.

But despite getting two All-Star seasons out of Kyrie, it was just the two. Kyrie left in free agency after the 2018-19 season and signed with the rival Brooklyn Nets, joining up with Kevin Durant.

While some of those same narratives followed Kyrie to Brooklyn, it hasn’t adversely his play on the court when healthy.

But it’s pretty clear that he isn’t the villain some people make him out to be.

