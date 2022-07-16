LeBron James Calls Celtics Fans Racist As F--k: NBA World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

LeBron James made headlines on Friday night because of his comments on the latest episode of The Shop.

When talking about the Boston Celtics and why he hates playing against them, James said, "Cause they [the fans] are racist as f--k."

James continued: "They will say anything. And it’s fine. It’s my life, f--k I’ve been dealing with it my whole life. I don’t mind it. I hear it. If I hear somebody close by, I check them real quick, then move onto the game. They’re going to say whatever the f--k they want to say."

For the most part, NBA fans believe James is telling the truth.

The only real issue people have with James' comments is that he sounds like he has accepted that some fans are racist.

James has faced the Celtics several times over the course of his career. Most of their intense battles have taken place in the playoffs.

Celtics players have not responded to James' comments, but their fans are definitely up in arms about this.