Legendary NBA Head Coach Died On Wednesday

The NBA lost a legend on Wednesday. Former Boston Celtics head coach Bill Fitch has passed away at the age of 89.

Fitch had a long coaching career that first began at Creighton. After a brief stint there, he made his way over Coe College in 1958.

Once his run at Coe ran its course, Fitch was hired by North Dakota. He then had brief tenures at Bowling Green and Minnesota before making the jump to the NBA.

In 1970, the Cavaliers hired Fitch as their head coach. It wasn’t until 1979 when he became the head coach of the Celtics.

Although he’s most famously known for his run with the Celtics, Fitch actually coached the Rockets, Nets and Clippers before retiring.

Fitch finished his career as a two-time Coach of the Year. He also won a championship in 1981.

Rick Carlisle, who learned under Fitch in New Jersey, released a statement on this sad news.

“I am sad to announce that NBA Hall of Famer Bill Fitch passed away Wednesday evening,” Carlisle said. “He died peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Lake Conroe, Texas.”

Our thoughts are with the Fitch family during this time.