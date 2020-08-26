Legendary NBA Player Bill Russell Has Message For Kenny Smith

Legendary NBA player Bill Russell has reacted to today’s events inside of the bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

All three playoff games scheduled to take place today have been “postponed.” The Milwaukee Bucks decided to sit out of their playoff game against the Orlando Magic in the wake of the Jacob Blake police shooting.

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers games were then postponed.

Russell has shared his reaction on Twitter to the decisions.

“I’m moved by all the NBA players for standing up for what is right. To my man Kenny Smith, I would like to say. Thank you for what you did to show your support for the players. I am so proud of you. Keep getting in good trouble,” he wrote.

Smith walked off the set of Inside the NBA earlier on Wednesday evening.

“I think the biggest thing now, as a black man and a former player, I think it’s best for me to support the players and not be here tonight,” he said. “We’ll figure out what happens after that. I just don’t feel equipped to be here.”

NBA players are reportedly meeting on Wednesday evening to plan what’s next.