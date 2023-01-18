Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 14: A general view before a game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on October 16, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old.

Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics.

Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's career was being a part of the 1981 championship team. That roster featured Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish.

During his 10-year career on the hardwood, Ford averaged 9.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

In 1983, Ford made the transition from player to coach. He won two additional titles with the Celtics as an assistant.

Eventually, the Celtics made Ford their head coach. They won Atlantic Division titles in 1991 and 1992 under his leadership.

Ford also coached the Bucks, Clippers and 76ers before calling it a career. Overall, he had a 323-376 record.

Our thoughts are with Ford's family and friends.