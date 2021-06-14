Look: Billboard Has Coaching Suggestion For Brad Stevens

Of all the hires that’ll be made in the NBA this off-season, none will be more impactful than the Boston Celtics‘ decision. It’s safe to say Brad Stevens is under an immense amount of pressure.

A billboard along Boston’s Interstate-90 has made its pitch to Stevens. It’d like to see the Celtics hire either Kara Lawson or Becky Hammon.

“Hey Brad, It’s time to shake it up,” the billboard reads. “Hire Kara or Becky!”

Take a look, courtesy of NESN.com.

This billboard has been placed near the #Celtics practice facility. Is it time? pic.twitter.com/qtE2z4lyHX — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) June 14, 2021

Six Star Pro Nutrition is making its pitch to Brad Stevens. The company would like to see the Boston Celtics make another “groundbreaking” hire.

“We wanted to highlight two outstanding candidates and a moment in history in which both are supremely qualified based on the context of their basketball resume,” Iovate chief marketing officer Jarrod Jordan said in a statement. “Boston’s basketball franchise made history in 1966 by making Bill Russell the first African American head coach in a major North American men’s sports league. Six Star would love to see yet another groundbreaking hire in 2021.”

It’s only a matter of time before a female becomes a full-time head coach in the NBA. And frankly, it’s long overdue. The Celtics may have a tough time trying to lure Becky Hammon away from San Antonio. Some believe she’s going to end up being Gregg Popovich’s successor with the Spurs. Kara Lawson, meanwhile, doesn’t have much experience in the coaching world. She just took over Duke women’s basketball last year, but the Blue Devils opted out of the 2020-21 season because of the pandemic. She did spend the 2019-20 season on Stevens’ staff. That single year of experience could prove to be a major advantage if she interviews for the position. Other female options could include Dawn Staley. She’s a proven winner and has built a juggernaut in South Carolina.