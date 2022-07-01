Look: Celtics Reportedly Trade For Former NBA Rookie Of The Year

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 14: A general view before a game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on October 16, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The reigning Eastern Conference champions just got better.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have acquired Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers.

The main pieces heading back to Indiana are Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and a 2023 first-round pick. Wojnarowski also reported that Boston added Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan to its trade package.

For the Celtics, the addition of Brogdon gives them a true point guard capable of taking the load off Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Brogdon, the 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year, has proven that he can make an impact on both sides of the floor. He averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game this past season.

The Pacers, meanwhile, receive another first-round pick to expedite their rebuilding process.

It'll be fascinating to see how Brogdon performs alongside the rest of the Celtics' roster. On paper, it seems like Ime Udoka will have an even better squad next season.