Look: Gordon Hayward’s Wife, Robyn, Sets The Record Straight

Gordon Hayward made his return to the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, helping his team get a huge Game 3 win over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The former All-Star forward had missed a couple of weeks while recovering from an injury. Hayward left the NBA Bubble to rehab in Indianapolis.

There was talk during Game 3 that Hayward could again leave the bubble, as his wife, Robyn, is pregnant with their fourth child. However, it doesn’t sound like that will be happening.

Robyn Hayward took to Instagram to set the record straight.

“No I am not in labor,” she wrote. “When I want to tell everyone when this boy is born I will. Until then lol just please stop talking about it. Gordon isn’t going to leave the bubble for the birth so stop asking that too. Thank you.”

Gordon Hayward addressed the situation following the Game 3 win.

“I think that obviously wasn’t in the plan, getting injured, going back to Indianapolis for treatment,” Hayward said on Saturday night. “I trust those guys with everything back there. Obviously a little bit lucky that Robin was there already in Indy so I got a chance to be at home and get great treatment, but that wasn’t in the plan. Robyn could be having a baby at any point in time, so I think it’s probably something that I’ll be here and by the time I get back, I might miss the birth if she just goes in and rushes into the hospital. So we discussed it, we prayed about it, and I think it’s probably best if I stay here and help our team.”

Boston and Miami are scheduled to tip off in Game 4 on Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. E.T. The game will be on ESPN.