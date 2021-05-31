Look: Kevin Garnett Has Blunt Message For Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving was on the receiving end of a truly despicable act from a Boston Celtics fan on Sunday night. A Celtics fan threw a water bottle at Irving as the Brooklyn Nets guard made his way off the floor at TD Garden. Irving and the Nets had just beaten the Celtics to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

The fan has since been arrested and is facing serious charges.

Irving has been seen as a villain to Celtics fans since he left Boston. That obviously does not excuse the one fan’s behavior in any way. However, the Nets guard did play into the villain role following the Game 4 win.

Video shows Irving stomping on the Celtics’ midcourt logo following Game 4.

Kyrie appeared to step on the Boston logo as he greeted his teammates at half court postgame. (via @yornoc74) pic.twitter.com/thcXjX15He — ESPN (@espn) May 31, 2021

This is obviously not sitting well with Celtics fans, including former star forward Kevin Garnett.

The former Celtics star had a blunt message for Irving following Game 4.

“So nobody going to say anything about Kyrie stomping Lucky?” Garnett wrote. “We just gonna act like we didn’t see that..tf going on?”

“You can’t do that. That’s not coo on no level. All of us need to be better frfr.”

Kevin Garnett did not like Kyrie Irving stomping on the Celtics logo. pic.twitter.com/R4pO9HSmUy — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 31, 2021

Again, Irving’s behavior does not excuse the behavior of the Celtics fan who threw a water bottle him. That was a truly despicable act and one deserving of harsh punishment.

However, it’s clear that both sides of this rivalry won’t be backing down anytime soon – just keep it to cheers, boos and on-court play.