Look: Marcus Smart Posts Message After Injury News

The Boston Celtics will be without guard Marcus Smart for the next few weeks after he suffered a calf injury in last night’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

At first glance, it looked like Smart could be out a while, but the Celtics got somewhat lucky. He didn’t hurt his Achilles, and the injury has reportedly been diagnosed as a Grade 1 calf strain.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania said Smart is expected to miss 2-3 weeks. In the meantime, Boston will soldier on without its 26-year-old defensive building block.

Smart isn’t worried, and he shared an uplifting message on Twitter this afternoon.

“Be back in no time, the squad got this! Thank you for the [prayers],” Smart wrote.

Thanks for all the 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/FLNsyqD3W1 — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 31, 2021

While defense remains Smart’s calling card, he’s also stepped up his offensive output recently. Through 17 games, Smart is averaging 13.1 points and 6.1 assists per game, both career-highs.

At 10-8 overall, Boston is currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. However, the Celtics have been hit hard by injuries and illness this season, as Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum have missed time.

Smart is just the latest to be bit by the injury bug.